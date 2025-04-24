Visiting Uttar Pradesh? Savor these popular street dishes
What's the story
Being a culturally rich state, Uttar Pradesh is home to several unique breakfast options that remain neglected.
These breakfasts not only offer a delicious morning start but also come packed with nutrition.
Trying out these lesser-known dishes can spice up your mornings and introduce you to new flavors.
Here are some traditional Uttar Pradesh breakfast items that you might want to try.
Spicy delight
Bedmi pooris with aloo sabzi
Bedmi poori is another popular breakfast choice in Uttar Pradesh, prepared from wheat flour and urad dal.
The dish is usually accompanied by aloo sabzi, a spicy potato curry. Together, they make a wholesome meal that keeps you full for hours.
The spices added in the curry lend flavor without overpowering the palate, making it an ideal choice for savory breakfast lovers.
Herbal Twist
Methi thepla with chutney
Methi thepla is a flatbread infused with fenugreek leaves, which offers both taste and health benefits.
Often paired with chutney or yogurt, this dish provides essential nutrients like iron and fiber.
Its slightly bitter taste is balanced by the tangy chutney, making it an enjoyable eating experience.
This breakfast option is perfect for those looking for something light yet satisfying.
Crunchy pairing
Kachori with kaddu ki sabzi
Another breakfast favorite from Uttar Pradesh is kachori. Crispy on the outside, kachori is filled with lentils or peas and tastes delicious.
It goes perfectly with kaddu ki sabzi, which is pumpkin cooked with spices until tender.
Together, they offer an unbeatable combination of textures and flavors that can brighten up your morning meal.
Nutritious choice
Sattu paratha with curd
Another nourishing breakfast option is sattu paratha.
It includes whole wheat bread stuffed with roasted gram flour and a mix of spices and herbs.
Served with curd or pickle, it makes for an energizing meal loaded with protein and fiber.
This makes it ideal to get a fulfilling start without the heaviness of indulgent meals.
It makes it perfect for those wanting nutrition and taste in their mornings.