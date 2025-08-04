Shankaracharya demands live cows' entry into Parliament; warns against delay
What's the story
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has suggested that cows should have been allowed into the new Parliament building during its inauguration. He asked, "If a statue of a cow can enter Parliament, why can't a living cow be taken inside?" To back up his point, the seer pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sengol had a cow-engraved design on it. "If there is a delay, we will take cows from all over the country and bring them to Parliament," he said.
Cow shelters
Ramadham in every assembly constituency
The Shankaracharya also demanded the establishment of a "Ramadham" in every assembly constituency across India. These would be cow shelters for 100 cows each, focusing on daily care and protection, he added. He said, "A total of 4,123 Ramadhams will be built across the country," and financial rewards would be given to those who follow protocols for cow care.
Government criticism
Slams government for not stopping cow slaughter
The Shankaracharya also slammed the government for not stopping cow slaughter. He said, "It is ridiculous that the government is celebrating Amrit Kaal while cows, who provide us with milk, are being slaughtered." He urged people to support only those candidates who protect cows and work for legislation in their interest.
Legal demand
Justice in Malegaon blast case
The Shankaracharya also demanded justice in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, stressing that the real culprits must be punished. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court recently acquitted all seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, stating that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against the accused. On the Marathi-Hindi controversy, he said, "Hindi was first recognized for administrative use. The Marathi-speaking state was formed in 1960, and Marathi was recognized later."