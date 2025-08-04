Shankaracharya demands live cows' entry into Parliament; warns against delay 

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has suggested that cows should have been allowed into the new Parliament building during its inauguration. He asked, "If a statue of a cow can enter Parliament, why can't a living cow be taken inside?" To back up his point, the seer pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's Sengol had a cow-engraved design on it. "If there is a delay, we will take cows from all over the country and bring them to Parliament," he said.

Cow shelters Ramadham in every assembly constituency The Shankaracharya also demanded the establishment of a "Ramadham" in every assembly constituency across India. These would be cow shelters for 100 cows each, focusing on daily care and protection, he added. He said, "A total of 4,123 Ramadhams will be built across the country," and financial rewards would be given to those who follow protocols for cow care.

Government criticism Slams government for not stopping cow slaughter The Shankaracharya also slammed the government for not stopping cow slaughter. He said, "It is ridiculous that the government is celebrating Amrit Kaal while cows, who provide us with milk, are being slaughtered." He urged people to support only those candidates who protect cows and work for legislation in their interest.