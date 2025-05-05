What's the story

Pesto sauce, a blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil, is extremely versatile, going beyond just being a pasta partner.

It can make the most bland of dishes, the most colorful, extraordinary ones.

Here are five different ways you could include pesto in your cooking regimen, making your dinner table more flavorful and creative.

Let's inspire your culinary journeys with pesto's rich flavors!