Beyond pasta: 5 creative ways to use pesto sauce
What's the story
Pesto sauce, a blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil, is extremely versatile, going beyond just being a pasta partner.
It can make the most bland of dishes, the most colorful, extraordinary ones.
Here are five different ways you could include pesto in your cooking regimen, making your dinner table more flavorful and creative.
Let's inspire your culinary journeys with pesto's rich flavors!
Flavorful twist
Pesto-infused mashed potatoes
Adding pesto to mashed potatoes brings in an unexpected burst of flavor.
Just mix a few spoonfuls of pesto into your mashed potatoes for a delightful twist on this classic side dish.
The aromatic herbs in the pesto perfectly complement the creamy texture of the potatoes.
Not only does this combination enhance the taste, it also adds an appealing green hue to your plate.
Creative Crust
Pesto pizza base
Using pesto as a pizza base instead of the traditional tomato sauce brings in a refreshing change.
Spread an even layer of pesto over your pizza dough before adding toppings like fresh vegetables and cheese.
The robust flavors in the pesto provide a delicious base that goes well with all ingredients, making each bite more exciting than the last.
Zesty dressing
Pesto salad dressing
Transforming pesto into salad dressing is as simple as it is effective.
Just mix equal parts of olive oil and lemon juice along with some spoonfuls of pesto to make a zesty dressing perfect for drizzling over salads.
This dressing adds depth and complexity to greens without overpowering them, making it an excellent choice for those looking for something different from standard vinaigrettes.
Savory filling
Pesto stuffed vegetables
Stuffing vegetables such as bell peppers or zucchini with a mixture containing pesto elevates their flavor profile significantly.
Combine cooked grains like quinoa or rice with some spoonfuls of pesto before filling hollowed-out vegetables with this savory mixture.
Bake until tender for an appetizing dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.
Gourmet Touch
Grilled cheese sandwiches with pesto
Upgrade your grilled cheese sandwiches by spreading some spoonfuls of pesto inside before grilling them up golden brown from both sides.
The herbal notes from basil along with melted cheese create irresistible layers bursting full-on flavor, while giving gourmet flair even when eating casually at home.