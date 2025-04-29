5 almond-based recipes you'll love
Almonds are the most versatile ingredient that can make any dish a gluten-free delight. They are loaded with nutrients and make an excellent healthy substitute for regular ingredients.
From breakfast options to savory snacks, almond-based dishes will provide you delicious solutions without having to compromise on taste.
Here are five almond-based recipes for gluten-free meal seekers, that are rich in flavor and nutrition.
Breakfast treat
Almond flour pancakes
Almond flour pancakes make for a perfect gluten-free breakfast.
Prepared with almond flour, milk, and egg substitutes, these pancakes are fluffy, nutty, and delicious.
You can top them with fresh fruits or honey for an extra sweetness.
Almond flour makes them gluten-free and also boosts the protein content as compared to regular pancakes.
Nutritious drink
Almond butter smoothie
An almond butter smoothie is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and healthy drink.
Blend almond butter, bananas, milk, and honey together for a creamy drink, packed with vitamins and minerals.
Not only is this smoothie gluten-free, but also offers healthy fats from the almonds, making it a great breakfast or post-workout refresher.
Savory snack
Almond-crusted tofu
For a savory snack or appetizer, try almond-crusted tofu.
Coat tofu slices in crushed almonds before baking them till golden brown.
This dish offers you a crunchy exterior with soft tofu inside while remaining completely gluten-free.
It's an excellent source of plant-based protein and can be served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Creamy delight
Almond milk risotto
Almond milk risotto is a unique take on the classic Italian dish for those who are gluten-free and dairy-free.
Replace traditional cream with almond milk to get that same creamy texture without losing out on flavor.
Throw in veggies like mushrooms or spinach to make this comforting meal even healthier.
Sweet treats
Almond flour cookies
Almond flour cookies serve as a sweet treat that's not only delicious but also gluten-free.
These cookies are prepared using almond flour as the star ingredient along with sugar, and butter/oil substitutes if you prefer—yielding chewy yet crispy delights.
They are just what you need with your tea or coffee breaks in the day!