Yoga bracelets are not just pretty-looking accessories, they are powerful tools to amplify your mindfulness practice.

These bracelets, usually made out of natural materials such as wood or stones, can help the practitioners focus their thoughts and intentions while meditating and doing yoga.

By including yoga bracelets in your routine, you may experience more awareness and calmness.

Here are five ways yoga bracelets can amplify your mindfulness practice.