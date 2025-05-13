Check out these heirloom tomato recipes
What's the story
Heirloom tomatoes are prized for their rich flavors and vibrant colors.
Though they are usually enjoyed in salads, there are several other ways to add these tomatoes to your meals.
In this article, we take a look at five unusual recipes that showcase the versatility of heirloom tomatoes beyond the regular salad.
From savory tarts to refreshing gazpacho, enjoy this beloved fruit with a twist!
Tart delight
Heirloom tomato tart with basil pesto
A tomato tart is a simple but elegant dish that highlights the natural sweetness of heirloom tomatoes.
Spread basil pesto over a pre-baked pastry crust. Arrange sliced heirloom tomatoes on top, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Bake until the crust is golden brown and the tomatoes are tender.
This can be served warm or at room temperature, making it perfect for brunch or as an appetizer.
Comfort Bowl
Roasted heirloom tomato soup
Roasting heirloom tomatoes intensifies their flavor, making them perfect for a cozy soup.
Start off by roasting halved tomatoes with garlic and onions, until caramelized.
Blend them with vegetable broth until smooth, then season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or basil.
Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal that's ideal for cooler days.
Toasted treats
Heirloom tomato bruschetta
Bruschetta is the best way to savor the fresh flavor of heirloom tomatoes.
Simply dice the tomatoes and toss them with minced garlic, chopped basil, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Spoon this combination onto toasted slices of baguette or ciabatta bread right before serving to keep them from getting soggy.
This makes for an amazing appetizer or snack that's equally delicious and beautiful.
Refreshing sip
Chilled heirloom tomato gazpacho
Gazpacho is a cold soup that really brings out the freshness of ripe produce like heirloom tomatoes.
Blend peeled and seeded heirlooms with cucumber, some bell peppers, onion, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Chill thoroughly before serving in bowls or glasses garnished with diced vegetables or herbs for added texture.
Filled flavor
Stuffed heirloom tomatoes with quinoa
Stuffing heirlooms is another creative way to enjoy them other than salads, while adding nutritional value with ingredients like quinoa mixed inside each hollowed-out tomato shell, along with spices like cumin powder, along with chickpeas providing protein content too.
Bake stuffed creations until tender enough, making sure all flavors meld together beautifully, creating a wholesome meal option everyone will love trying out themselves soon enough.