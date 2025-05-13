What's the story

Heirloom tomatoes are prized for their rich flavors and vibrant colors.

Though they are usually enjoyed in salads, there are several other ways to add these tomatoes to your meals.

In this article, we take a look at five unusual recipes that showcase the versatility of heirloom tomatoes beyond the regular salad.

From savory tarts to refreshing gazpacho, enjoy this beloved fruit with a twist!