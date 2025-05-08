May 08, 202511:25 am

What's the story

Poha, a traditional Indian dish made from flattened rice, has been a staple in many households for centuries.

Its simplicity and nutritional value have made it a favorite breakfast option.

Over time, poha has evolved from being just an ancient staple to becoming a modern convenience food.

This transformation is driven by changing lifestyles and the need for quick yet healthy meal options.

Let's explore how poha has adapted to contemporary demands.