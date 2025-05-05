What's the story

Another Mexican staple, guacamole, also has an interesting history dating back to the Aztecs.

Originally called ahuacamolli, guacamole was prepared using avocados, tomatoes, and chili peppers.

This simple yet delicious dish was loved for its nutritional values and versatility.

Over the years, guacamole has changed a lot, adapting to different cultures, while not letting go of its core ingredients.

Its journey from ancient to modern kitchens epitomizes tradition and innovation.