How to turn ripe plantains into tasty desserts
What's the story
Usually overshadowed by their sweeter cousin, the banana, plantains are the most versatile fruit that can easily be turned into delightful desserts.
Starchy and subtly sweet, plantains provide the perfect base for innovative recipes.
Ripe or unripe, you can use them in a number of ways to create sweet treats that are satisfying as well as intriguing.
Here are five innovative recipes to explore the potential of plantains in dessert-making.
Creamy delight
Plantain coconut pudding
This pudding brings together the natural sweetness of ripe plantains and creamy coconut milk.
To make it, blend ripe plantains with coconut milk until smooth. Add a hint of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to balance the flavors.
Cook the mixture over medium heat until it thickens to your liking. Serve chilled for a refreshing dessert option that speaks tropical.
Crispy treats
Baked plantain chips with cinnamon sugar
Transform unripe plantains into crispy chips.
Simply slice them thin and bake until golden brown.
Once baked, toss them in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar while still warm for an even coat.
The chips offer a crunchy texture with sweet and spicy notes from the cinnamon sugar mix.
Rich indulgence
Plantain chocolate mousse
For this decadent mousse, blend ripe plantains and melted dark chocolate until smooth and creamy.
Next, gently fold in whipped cream or a substitute such as coconut cream for added richness.
Don't forget to chill the mousse before serving, so the flavors meld perfectly.
This dessert is a rich indulgence that isn't too sweet, making it a unique treat.
Sweet simplicity
Grilled plantain skewers with honey drizzle
Slice ripe plantains into thick rounds and carefully thread them onto skewers.
Grill them over medium heat, turning occasionally, until each side is beautifully caramelized.
Just before serving, generously drizzle honey over the grilled plantains. This adds a delightful layer of sweetness that perfectly complements the natural sugars released during the grilling process, enhancing the overall flavor profile of this simple yet satisfying dessert.
Flavorful bites
Spiced plantain fritters
Mash ripe plantains with flour, sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon to prepare a batter-like consistency for frying small fritters in hot oil until golden brown from all sides.
These spiced bites offer warmth through aromatic spices mixed together seamlessly within every bite-sized piece, ideal as standalone snacks or served with other desserts alike.