Try these iconic street pastries from around the world
Street breakfast pastries are a delectable window to the culinary traditions of different cultures.
These pastries, generally eaten on the move, are a staple in many countries and make for a quick yet fulfilling morning meal.
From sweet to savory, every pastry has its own story to tell through distinct flavors and textures.
Exploring these iconic street breakfast pastries is a dream come true for foodies keen to taste real local flavors.
Flaky layers
French croissant delight
The croissant is synonymous with French breakfast culture. Famous for its buttery layers and flaky texture, this pastry is loved by locals and tourists alike.
Traditionally made with yeast-leavened dough layered with butter, it is rolled and folded multiple times before baking.
The outcome is a light, airy pastry that goes perfectly with coffee or tea.
In France, croissants are often had plain or stuffed with chocolate or almond paste.
Custard treat
Portuguese pastel de nata
Hailing from Portugal, the pastel de nata is a petite custard tart wrapped in crisp pastry.
Its creamy filling beautifully contrasts with the crunch of its exterior, making it an amazing treat for breakfast enthusiasts.
These tarts are usually topped with a dash of cinnamon or powdered sugar before serving.
Available at bakeries all across Portugal, they have become an international favorite owing to their rich flavor profile.
Shell-shaped pastry
Italian Sfogliatella Experience
is an Italian pastry that has a unique shell-like shape and consists of several layers of thin dough filled with ricotta cheese mixture flavored with citrus zest and spices like cinnamon or vanilla extract.
This classic Neapolitan delicacy provides sweet as well as savory notes that tantalize your taste buds any time of the day, but particularly during breakfast hours when served with espresso shots.
Sweet bread
Mexican concha variety
Conchas are colorful Mexican sweet breads named after their shell-like appearance.
They're topped off with sugar-based dough patterns resembling seashells' ridges.
These treats are baked to golden brown perfection in the ovens of Mexico's streetside bakeries every morning.
They come in various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, etc.
These options offer endless possibilities to satisfy your cravings while exploring the vibrant culinary scene inside the country's borders today.