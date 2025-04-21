Kerala on your plate: Snacks you must try
Southern India has a wealth of culinary heritage, but Kerala takes the cake, literally.
The vegetarian snacks from this state are a heavenly combination of flavors and textures. They can make any Indian feast a lavish affair.
Plus, they are so amazing that they give you an insight into Kerala's diverse food culture.
Throwing a party? Or just want to try something new? Try these vegetarian snacks.
Crunchy treat
Banana chips: A crispy delight
Banana chips, which are made from raw bananas, are Kerala's favorite snack.
The raw bananas are thinly sliced and fried till crispy, and sometimes seasoned with salt or spices.
These are a perfect appetizer or snack for when you have guests over.
Their crunchiness and savory flavor make them irresistible for anyone who tastes them.
Savory bite
Parippu vada: Lentil fritters
Another favorite among Kerala snacks, parippu vada (lentil fritters) are a must try.
Prepared from soaked lentils mixed with spices and herbs, these fritters are deep-fried to the right amount of crispiness.
They have a crunchy outer and flavorful inside, making them the perfect accompaniment to tea or coffee.
Traditional treat
Aval vilayichathu: Sweetened beaten rice
This dish is prepared with beaten rice combined with jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and sometimes, nuts or raisins for a bit of texture and flavor.
This sweet dish is not just simple to make but also provides a distinct taste that showcases the authentic flavors of Kerala cuisine.
Classic snack
Uzhunnu vada: Savory doughnuts
Though Uzhunnu vada looks similar to doughnuts, it serves savory flavors, rather than sweet ones.
Prepared from urad dal batter, seasoned with spices like black peppercorns and curry leaves, it is deep-fried to a golden brown.
They have crisp exteriors, but are soft inside—perfect when accompanied with chutneys or sambar as part of your meal spread.