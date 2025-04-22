What's the story

A five-minute toast with peanut butter and apple slices makes for an easy-to-prepare, nutritious snack or breakfast option.

This quick recipe pairs the creamy texture of peanut butter with crisp fresh apple slices, resulting in a delicious balance of flavors.

It's a great pick for anyone short on time but looking to whip up something wholesome.

The combination packs essential nutrients, making it both filling and energizing.