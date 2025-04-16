From stews to salads: 5 chickpea ideas to try
What's the story
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient that can take any meal to the next level.
Rich in protein and fiber, they're a staple in various cuisines across the globe.
Whether you want a hearty salad or a comforting stew, chickpeas can be your best friend.
Here are five delicious chickpea recipes that guarantee to spice up your meals without much hassle.
Zesty mix
Spicy chickpea salad
This spicy chickpea salad is perfect for those who love a bit of heat in their meals.
Combine cooked chickpeas with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and fresh cilantro.
Add a dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, cumin powder, and chili flakes for an extra kick.
This refreshing salad is not only easy to prepare but also makes an excellent side or light lunch option.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy chickpea soup
Nothing beats a creamy chickpea soup in comfort and filling.
Saute onions and garlic until golden brown. Add cooked chickpeas along with vegetable broth and let it simmer until the flavors meld together.
Blend them until smooth for a creamy texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary before serving hot.
Crunchy delight
Roasted chickpeas snack
Roasted chickpeas make for an irresistible snack that's healthy and so good to munch on.
Just toss drained chickpeas in olive oil, along with spices like paprika or garlic powder, and spread them on a baking sheet.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius (around 392 degrees Fahrenheit) until crispy- around 25 minutes- and enjoy this crunchy treat whenever something savory calls to you.
Quick fix
Chickpea stir-fry delight
For those busy weeknights where time is short, but taste is everything—a quick stir-fry with chickpeas might be just the thing you need!
Saute bell peppers with broccoli florets in sesame oil; then toss canned or pre-cooked garbanzo beans into the mix, stirring occasionally on medium-high heat till everything's well combined—seasoned lightly with soy sauce + ginger paste if you like!
Flavorful wraps
Mediterranean chickpea wraps
Mediterranean-inspired wraps loaded with flavorful ingredients provide another effortless way of enjoying these legumes!
Spread hummus on whole wheat tortillas; layer sliced cucumbers followed by cherry tomatoes halved lengthwise on each wrap, generously sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles too, if preferred—finally fold tightly, securing contents within the tortilla shell itself, ensuring no spillage occurs during the consumption process either!