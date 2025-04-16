What's the story

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient that can take any meal to the next level.

Rich in protein and fiber, they're a staple in various cuisines across the globe.

Whether you want a hearty salad or a comforting stew, chickpeas can be your best friend.

Here are five delicious chickpea recipes that guarantee to spice up your meals without much hassle.