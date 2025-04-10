Butternut squash magic: 5 recipes to try today
Butternut squash is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.
Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it perfect for savory and sweet dishes alike.
Whether you want to add more veggies to your diet or want to experiment with something new, these creative butternut squash recipes will give you delicious options for any meal.
From soups to desserts, see how this humble squash can elevate your cooking.
Soup delight
Roasted butternut squash soup
Roasted butternut squash soup is a comforting dish to indulge in on chilly days.
The recipe begins with roasting some cubed butternut squash with olive oil until tender.
Blend the roasted squash with vegetable broth, sauteed onions, garlic, and a hint of nutmeg for the added warmth.
This creamy goodness can be garnished with fresh herbs or a dollop of yogurt for some extra flavor.
Creamy comfort
Butternut squash risotto
Butternut squash risotto marries the creaminess of Arborio rice with the sweetness of roasted squash.
Start by cooking diced onions in butter then add Arborio rice and white wine.
Gradually stir in vegetable broth until the rice is tender.
Fold in roasted butternut squash cubes and finish with Parmesan cheese for richness.
Savory boats
Stuffed butternut squash boats
Stuffed butternut squash boats make for an impressive yet simple dish to whip up.
Halve the squash lengthwise and scoop out seeds before roasting until soft.
Fill each half with a mixture of quinoa, spinach, cranberries, and nuts seasoned with herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Bake again briefly to meld flavors together.
Pasta twist
Butternut squash pasta sauce
Transform pasta night by using butternut squash as a base for sauce instead of tomatoes or cream-based sauces usually used in pasta dishes.
Puree cooked butternut squash along with sauteed garlic and onion mixture and mix into cooked pasta.
Add some sage leaves, salt, and pepper according to taste preference. Serve hot, topped with grated cheese if desired.
Sweet treats
Spiced buttersquash muffins
Spiced muffins made from pureed butter-squashes make for a delicious breakfast snack option, particularly in the fall when spices like cinnamon, cloves, and ginger perfectly bring out the natural sweetness in the squashes themselves.
Just mix flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and spices together. Fold in wet ingredients, including purees, and bake until golden brown.
Enjoy warm.