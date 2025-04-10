What's the story

Grapes are a versatile fruit that can lend a burst of sweetness and texture to salads.

They go well with a range of ingredients, making them a favorite for those seeking to elevate the salad experience.

Whether you like green or red grapes, these salads have unique combinations that bring out the fruit's natural goodness.

Here are five exquisite salad ideas with grapes that you can easily whip up at home.