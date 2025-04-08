What's the story

Carrots are famous for their health benefits, particularly in enhancing vision and skin health.

Loaded with beta-carine, which the body transforms into vitamin A, carrots can be essential in keeping your eyesight good and skin glowing.

Including carrot-based dishes in your diet could be a tasty way to reap these benefits.

Here are some easy yet effective carrot recipes that can give you better vision and glowing skin.