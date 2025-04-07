What's the story

Cheese puffs are a popular snacking choice, but air-popped pea crisps make a healthier alternative.

Made from peas, these crisps are crunchy just like cheese puffs.

They are lower in calories and fat, making them an appealing option for those looking to make healthier snack choices.

Plus, you can season pea crisps in different ways to suit various taste preferences, offering versatility without compromising on flavor.