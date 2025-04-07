What's the story

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is an important spring festival celebrated by Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities, particularly in Punjab and northern India.

This year, it will be celebrated on April 13.

The festival marks the onset of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is especially famous in Punjab and northern India.

It marks the onset of the harvest season and is an occasion for community members to rejoice together.