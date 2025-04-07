Baisakhi 2025: History, significance, and celebration
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is an important spring festival celebrated by Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities, particularly in Punjab and northern India.
This year, it will be celebrated on April 13.
The festival marks the onset of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is especially famous in Punjab and northern India.
It marks the onset of the harvest season and is an occasion for community members to rejoice together.
History
Let's take a look at Baisakhi's historical significance
Traditionally, Baisakhi is celebrated as a harvest festival.
It holds immense religious importance for Sikhs, as it was on this day in 1699 that Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, founded the Khalsa Panth.
On this day, Guru Gobind Singh Ji called upon his followers to come forward and be baptized as Khalsas, creating a unified and distinct Sikh identity.
For Hindus, Baisakhi is a festival to honor the day when Lord Vishnu took his incarnation as Narasimha.
Significance
The significance of this festival
For Sikhs, Baisakhi is not only a celebration of the harvest but also an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Gurus.
The day is marked by special prayers, processions, and visits to gurdwaras (Sikh temples).
The nagar kirtan (religious procession) is one of the most notable events during Baisakhi.
Devotees sing hymns, chant prayers, and carry the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy scripture of Sikhism) in a grand procession through the streets, symbolizing unity and peace.
Further significance
Baisakhi: A day of enlightenment and solar transition
Baisakhi is also linked to Buddhism as Gautama Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment or Nirvana on this day.
It also marks the commencement of the solar calendar when the Sun enters Mesh Rashi, the first of 12 zodiac signs.
Other spring festivals around Baisakhi include Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Vaishakhi in Bihar, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu.
Festival celebrations
Celebrating Baisakhi: Traditions and rituals
Baisakhi is the time for farmers to pray for a bountiful harvest and thank the Almighty for their livelihood.
Families come together to relish lavish meals prepared with fresh produce.
The day starts with visits to gurudwaras, house cleaning and decoration, wearing traditional attire, and praying for prosperity.
Celebrations include folk dances, music performances, colorful exhibitions showcasing Punjab's cultural richness, special prayers at Gurudwaras, preparation of delicious food accompanied by dhol beats.