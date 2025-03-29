What's the story

The word "maverick" is a noun that describes someone who is independent-minded, unconventional, or a nonconformist.

A "maverick" refuses to follow the crowd and instead chooses their own unique path.

This term is often used for individuals who think outside the box, challenge norms, and drive innovation in their fields.

As an adjective, "maverick" describes anything that is different, rebellious, or unorthodox.