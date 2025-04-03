What's the story

Camu camu, a tiny berry from the Amazon rainforest, is becoming increasingly popular for its incredible nutritional profile.

Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, this fruit comes with a plethora of health benefits that can really spice up your diet.

Using camu camu in your meals can promote overall health and provide nutrients that are often missing from your modern-day diet.

Here are five reasons to add camu camu to your daily intake.