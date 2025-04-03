National Pet Day: Easy at-home grooming tips for your cat
What's the story
National Pet Day is the perfect excuse to pamper your feline friend with some extra love and care!
While cats are known for being expert self-groomers, a little help from their humans can go a long way in keeping their fur soft, their claws tidy, and their overall health in top shape.
From gentle brushing to stress-free nail trimming, here's how to keep your cat looking and feeling their absolute best—without a trip to the groomer.
Tip #1
Brushing: Keep that fur smooth and tangle-free
Brushing removes loose fur, prevents matting, and reduces shedding (less hair on your furniture!).
For short-haired cats, brush once or twice a week with a soft-bristle brush or grooming glove.
While for long-haired cats, brush daily with a slicker brush to prevent tangles and mats.
Be gentle and brush in the direction of hair growth to avoid irritation.
Tip #2
Nail trimming: Avoid scratches and snags
Overgrown nails can cause discomfort and even get snagged on furniture.
Use cat-specific nail clippers and trim every two-three weeks.
Cut just the sharp tip and avoid the pink quick, which contains nerves and blood vessels.
If your cat is squirmy, wrap them in a towel or have a second person gently hold them.
Tip #3
Ear cleaning: Keep those ears fresh and healthy
Cats with wax buildup or dirt in their ears may shake their head or scratch excessively.
Check ears weekly for dirt, wax, or redness. Use a vet-approved ear cleaner on a cotton pad—never use Q-tips!
If you notice a bad smell, excessive wax, or discharge, consult your vet.
Bonus tip: Reward your kitty with a treat after cleaning to make it a positive experience!
Tip #4
Dental care: Fresh breath and healthy teeth
Good dental hygiene prevents bad breath, gum disease, and serious health issues.
Brush your cat's teeth two-three times a week with cat-friendly toothpaste (never use human toothpaste!).
If brushing isn't an option, use dental treats, water additives, or dental toys to help clean their teeth.
Watch for signs of dental issues like bad breath, drooling, or difficulty eating.
Bonus tip: Start dental care when they're young so they get used to it early!
Tip #5
Bathing: Only when necessary
Most cats don't need regular baths, but sometimes a messy adventure calls for one!
If your cat needs a bath, use lukewarm water and a mild, cat-safe shampoo.
Keep the process quick, gently lather their fur, and rinse thoroughly.
Dry them with a soft towel and keep them in a warm area afterward.
Bonus tip: If your cat hates water, pet wipes are a great alternative for freshening up.