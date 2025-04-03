If your pet has dry or irritated skin, an oatmeal-based shampoo can provide relief.

Oatmeal is known for its soothing properties and helps reduce itchiness.

To make this shampoo, blend one cup of plain oatmeal into a fine powder and mix it with one-half cup of baking soda and four cups of warm water.

Stir well, apply, let sit briefly, then rinse thoroughly.