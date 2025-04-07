From soups to salads: Easy broccoli recipes
What's the story
Broccoli is one of the most versatile vegetables you can work with. Not only does it add nutrition to your food, but also a delicious flavor.
Rich in vitamin C and fiber, broccoli is a favorite of health freaks.
If you want to spice up your meals or try something new, these creative broccoli recipes are worth a try. From soups to salads, here's how you can make the most of this green powerhouse.
Stuffed peppers
Broccoli and cheese stuffed peppers
Broccoli and cheese stuffed peppers are a delicious twist on traditional stuffed veggies.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked quinoa, chopped broccoli florets, shredded cheese, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender and the cheese melts.
Not only does this dish make for a colorful presentation, but it also combines textures that make every bite satisfying.
Broccoli soup
Creamy broccoli soup with cashews
Creamy broccoli soup with cashews is the best way to relish this vegetable in liquid form.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic before adding chopped broccoli florets.
Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer until the broccoli softens.
Blend the mixture with soaked cashews for the added creaminess without any dairy products.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs for a comforting bowl of soup.
Pesto pasta
Broccoli pesto pasta delight
Broccoli pesto pasta is a creative twist on classic pesto recipes.
Steam/blanch broccoli florets and blend them with basil leaves, garlic cloves, nuts (like almonds or walnuts), olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce over the pasta of your choice for a refreshing meal that is both healthy and delicious.
Roasted salad
Roasted broccoli salad with nuts
Roasted broccoli salad combines crunchy textures with savory flavors for an appetizing side dish or light meal option.
Roast bite-sized pieces of broccoli in olive oil until they turn golden brown at edges.
Then mix them into cooked grains such as farro or barley along with toasted nuts like almonds or pecans, plus dried cranberries if desired.
Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette dressing over everything before serving warm or chilled, depending upon preference.