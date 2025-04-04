Must-try vegan snacks in Kenya
With a colorful food scene, Kenya has a lot to offer vegan snackers, especially the adventurous ones.
From local delicacies to creative street food, the African nation has a plethora of delicious and offbeat plant-based food items to offer.
Sampling these snacks not only tickles your taste buds but also offers a peek into Kenya's rich cultural mosaic.
Here are some must-try vegan snacks that promise an exciting gastronomic journey.
Spicy delight
Samosas with a twist
Samosas are a favorite all over Kenya, and they are mostly stuffed with spiced vegetables (mostly potatoes and peas).
These crispy pastries are deliciously crunchy and are ideal for spice lovers.
They are sold by street vendors all the time, so you can have one on the go.
The spices used in Kenyan samosas are different from other versions globally, giving them a unique taste.
Sweet indulgence
Mandazi: A sweet treat
Mandazi is a sweet snack like doughnuts (but without the glaze/icing).
Made with flour, sugar, coconut milk, and cardamom, these fluffy treats are deep-fried until golden brown.
They can be enjoyed plain or served with tea for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Mandazi's subtle sweetness and soft texture make it an irresistible choice for those looking to indulge their sweet tooth.
Charred goodness
Roasted maize: A street food favorite
Roasted maize is a staple street food in Kenya, loved by locals and tourists alike.
Vendors roast whole ears of corn over open flames until they get that smoky flavor and charred exterior.
Seasoned with salt or chili powder, this simple yet satisfying snack is filling as well as gives you a glimpse into everyday Kenyan life as you enjoy it amidst hustling streets.
Crunchy munchies
Bhajia: Crispy potato fritters
Bhajia is made of thinly sliced potatoes dipped in seasoned chickpea flour batter before being deep-fried to perfection.
The crispy fritters are commonly served with a side of chutney or hot sauce for dipping, adding an additional layer of flavor complexity to every bite.
Bhajia is an excellent appetizer/snack option when you explore local markets/eateries throughout Kenya.
Hearty option
Ndengu: Savory green gram stew
Ndengu is prepared from slow-cooked green grams (mung beans) until soft with onions, tomatoes, garlic cloves, etc. to create a hearty stew-like consistency.
This dish can be devoured alone as a soup-like dish or with chapati flatbread on the side if you want to make it a complete meal, making this nutritious meal an ideal pick, especially during cooler months when you crave warmth and comfort the most!