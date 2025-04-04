What's the story

Rooibos, a distinctive herbal tea from South Africa, has been loved for centuries for its health benefits.

Dubbed as the superfood, this caffeine-free drink is packed with antioxidants and minerals.

Its earthy taste and natural sweetness make it a favorite among tea lovers looking for wellness.

As the world turns to natural cures, rooibos is making its mark globally for its supposed health benefits.r