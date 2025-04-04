Visit Goa's hidden beaches with these travel hacks
What's the story
Goa, with its lively culture and beautiful beaches, is more than just the famous tourist destinations.
For those who want to do something different, offbeat beaches and quirky travel tips will make your trip unforgettable.
Here, we explore some unknown beaches and suggest practical recommendations for a fulfilling experience in Goa.
Hidden gem
Discover Butterfly Beach
Butterfly Beach is a hidden paradise nestled between Palolem and Agonda beaches.
How do you reach it, you ask? Well, one can either take a boat ride or trek through the forest, but it's totally worth it if you want to escape the crowds.
The crescent-shaped shoreline is ideal for soaking up the sun, swimming, or just enjoying the calm.
You can even catch dolphins playing nearby!
Turtle nesting site
Visit Galgibaga Beach
Galgibaga Beach is among Goa's cleanest beaches and a nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles.
Situated in South Goa, it is still untouched by commercialization.
The beach is perfect for long walks along its pristine sands and seeing local wildlife in their natural habitat.
Conservation efforts make sure that visitors can see turtle nesting in particular months without disturbing these gentle creatures.
Tiger's Cove
Explore Kakolem Beach
Kakolem Beach, or Tiger's Cove, is an isolated beach that offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.
To reach this spot, you will need to navigate steep paths, or hire a boat from nearby areas such as Cabo de Rama Fort.
Its remote location guarantees fewer visitors, making it the ideal place for those looking for solitude amidst the beauty of nature.
Unique attraction
Experience Cola Beach Lagoon
What makes Cola Beach stand out is its freshwater lagoon next to the sea—something that's rare in Goa.
The unique feature means you can enjoy saltwater waves and calm lagoon waters within a few steps of each other.
The beach is also less crowded as it is not easily accessible by rough roads or private transport arrangements.
Culinary adventure
Try local Goan cuisine at spice plantations
For a true taste of Goan cuisine other than usual restaurants along touristy regions like Baga or Calangute Beaches—visit spice plantations inland instead.
There, locals prepare traditional dishes with fresh ingredients grown on the premises.
They use spices like cardamom, pepper, vanilla, etcetera, which lend them unique flavors.
They make culinary experiences significantly better than what you'd find elsewhere across the region.