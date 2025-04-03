Must-try vegetarian snacks from Morocco
What's the story
Moroccan cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices.
While most may associate it with hearty tagines, the country also serves a range of vegetarian snacks.
Often made with fresh vegetables, legumes and grains, they make a healthy pick for those looking to experiment with their taste buds.
Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks from Morocco. They highlight the country's diverse culinary heritage.
Eggplant delight
Zaalouk: A flavorful eggplant dip
Zaalouk is another Moroccan dip you will absolutely love.
The dip is made from eggplants and tomatoes.
Eggplants are roasted until tender, then mashed with tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Usually served as a side or appetizer with bread, its smoky flavor paired with tanginess of tomatoes makes an irresistible snack option.
Potato treats
Maakouda: Crispy potato fritters
Maakouda are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, small potato fritters.
These are made by mashing boiled potatoes with spices such as cumin and coriander and forming patties from the mixture, before frying them till golden brown.
They can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a sandwich in traditional Moroccan bread.
Pastry pockets
Briouats: Savory pastry pockets
Briouats are savory pastries stuffed with a range of fillings, such as cheese or vegetables, wrapped in thin pastry sheets known as warqa.
These triangular pockets are deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
Commonly served as appetizers on special occasions or gatherings, briouats offer a delicious crunch with flavorful fillings.
Lentil comfort
Harira soup: A hearty lentil soup
Harira is a classic Moroccan soup that is prepared from lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and celery stalks along with herbs like cilantro leaves, which make it taste so unique.
The soup warms you up during winter months and is also very healthy because the legumes used in the recipe itself make it so rich in protein!