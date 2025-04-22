What's the story

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, and rightly so. It kick-starts your metabolism and fuels you for the day ahead.

A quick breakfast can be nutritious and delicious when you use different kinds of breads.

From whole grain to sourdough, every type brings its own unique flavors and textures to your morning meal.

Here are five breads that can make your breakfast both quick and satisfying.