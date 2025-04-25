What's the story

Hyderabad, with its rich culinary heritage, serves a plethora of delicious, vegetarian breakfast dishes.

These dishes are a true reflection of the city's diverse culture and make for a flavorful start to the day.

Be it traditional South Indian staples or the city's own unique local specialties, Hyderabad's vegetarian breakfast options suit every taste and preference.

Here are some must-try dishes you cannot miss exploring.