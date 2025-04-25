When in Hyderabad, try these delicious breakfasts
Hyderabad, with its rich culinary heritage, serves a plethora of delicious, vegetarian breakfast dishes.
These dishes are a true reflection of the city's diverse culture and make for a flavorful start to the day.
Be it traditional South Indian staples or the city's own unique local specialties, Hyderabad's vegetarian breakfast options suit every taste and preference.
Here are some must-try dishes you cannot miss exploring.
Soft delight
Idli with coconut chutney
Idli is a breakfast staple in many South Indian homes.
These soft steamed cakes, made from fermented rice and lentil batter, are light yet filling.
In Hyderabad, idlis are generally served with coconut chutney, which gives the dish a creamy texture and mild taste.
This combination is not just healthy, but also easy on stomach, making it perfect for anyone looking for a healthy start.
Green goodness
Pesarattu upma
This is a dosa made from green gram batter, which makes it a protein-rich alternative to your regular dosas.
In Hyderabad, upma—a savory semolina porridge—is paired with pesarattu for a wholesome meal called pesarattu upma.
The contrasting textures of crispy pesarattu and soft upma make this dish an interesting culinary experience that is both satisfying and energizing.
Comfort Bowl
Pongal with sambar
Pongal is a comforting dish prepared from rice and lentils cooked together with spices such as black pepper and cumin seeds.
It has a creamy texture reminiscent of risotto or porridge.
In Hyderabad, pongal is generally served with sambar—a tangy lentil soup packed with vegetables—which elevates its taste profile while adding some nutrients.
Fluffy treats
Poori bhaji
Poori bhaji consists of deep-fried bread (called poori) with spiced potato curry (bhaji or aloo sabzi in Hindi-speaking areas) across India, including Hyderabad city itself.
The fluffy texture + perfectly seasoned potatoes make this classic combination irresistible any time during morning hours.
Especially on weekends, when people have more leisure time to enjoy leisurely breakfasts together with family and friends alike.