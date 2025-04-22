What's the story

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand serves a unique culinary experience that reflects its rich cultural heritage.

The state's breakfasts are a delightful combination of flavors and textures, often using locally sourced ingredients.

These morning meals not only nourish but also give a peek into the traditional lifestyle of the region.

From hearty porridges to savory pancakes, Uttarakhand's breakfast dishes are as varied as its landscapes.