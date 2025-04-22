Uttarakhand mornings: Lesser-known dishes to try
What's the story
Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand serves a unique culinary experience that reflects its rich cultural heritage.
The state's breakfasts are a delightful combination of flavors and textures, often using locally sourced ingredients.
These morning meals not only nourish but also give a peek into the traditional lifestyle of the region.
From hearty porridges to savory pancakes, Uttarakhand's breakfast dishes are as varied as its landscapes.
Millet delight
A taste of jhangora ki kheer
Jhangora ki kheer is a popular breakfast dish made from barnyard millet, known locally as jhangora.
This sweet porridge is cooked with milk and flavored with cardamom and nuts.
It is both nutritious and filling, making it an ideal start to the day in the chilly Himalayan mornings.
The use of millet provides essential nutrients like fiber and protein, contributing to a balanced diet.
Spiced potatoes
Enjoying aloo ke gutke
Aloo ke gutte is a simple, yet flavorful dish made from boiled potatoes sauteed with spices like cumin seeds, turmeric, and red chili powder.
Often garnished with coriander leaves, this dish is usually served with puris or chapatis.
It gives a spicy kick that warms you up on cold mornings, while providing carbs for the day.
Protein powerhouse
Relishing gahat ki dal
Gahat ki dal is made with horse gram lentils, which are high on protein and iron.
This thick dal is tempered with mustard seeds, garlic, ginger paste, and other spices to make it even more flavorful.
Eaten widely around Uttarakhand during breakfast hours or even lunch times due to its rich nutritional value, it goes well with rice or roti.
Nutritious flatbread
Biting into mandua roti
Mandua roti features finger millet flour mixed into dough before rolling out into flatbreads.
These are then cooked over open flames until crisp outside yet soft inside—perfectly complementing any curry accompaniment.
Finger millets offer calcium along with dietary fibers, aiding digestion processes while keeping hunger pangs at bay longer than regular wheat-based alternatives found elsewhere in India's culinary landscape.