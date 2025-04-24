Maharashtra on your plate: Delicious breakfasts to try
What's the story
With a colorful blend of flavors and textures, Maharashtrian breakfasts are a wonderful way to start your day.
Simple yet delicious, these dishes aren't just filling but also energize you to begin your morning.
From spicy snacks to sugary delights, the options are plenty and suit every taste bud.
Here are some popular Maharashtrian breakfast items that you should definitely try.
Flattened rice
Poha: A light and flavorful dish
Poha is a popular breakfast dish prepared from flattened rice, seasoned with mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
It is light yet filling and can be prepared in a jiffy.
Often served with a squeeze of lemon juice on top for an added zest, poha is loved for its simplicity and taste.
Semolina breakfast
Upma: A savory semolina delight
Upma is also a staple in Maharashtrian households.
Made from semolina or rava, it is prepared with vegetables like peas and carrots, and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This dish provides a warm start to the day with its comforting texture and mild flavors.
Multigrain pancakes
Thalipeeth: Multigrain pancakes packed with nutrition
Thalipeeth is a healthy option prepared out of a combination of flours such as wheat, rice, chickpea flour (besan), and millet flour (jowar or bajra).
Spices such as cumin seeds add flavor, while onions lend crunchiness.
These pancakes are usually served hot with yogurt or pickle on the side.
Tapioca breakfast
Sabudana khichdi: Tapioca pearls with peanuts
Sabudana khichdi is the perfect breakfast dish. It has absorbed tapioca pearls cooked just right with peanuts for the much needed crunch.
Potatoes give a nice body to the dish. It's tempered with cumin seeds and green chilies, achieving the perfect spice balance.
This adds but doesn't overtake the amazing taste of the other ingredients. It's a nourishing, tasty dish, perfect for the start of the day.