When in Meghalaya, try these dishes
Meghalaya, a northeastern state, is rich in culture and heritage.
While Jadoh is a popular dish that probably comes to mind, there are plenty of other traditional breakfast dishes you can try.
These dishes represent the native flavors and ingredients of Meghalaya, giving you an insight into what daily life is like here.
From rice-based meals to spicy chutneys, these make for a filling breakfast.
Rice pancake
Putharo: A rice pancake delight
Putharo is a traditional rice pancake popularly relished for breakfast in Meghalaya.
Prepared with fermented rice batter, it is soft and mildly flavored.
The fermentation adds a slight tang to it which goes perfectly with chutneys or vegetables.
Putharo is usually cooked on iron griddle till it turns golden brown and served hot.
It makes for a simple yet satiating meal option for local cuisine enthusiasts.
Steamed cake
Pumaloi: Steamed rice cake
Pumaloi is yet another popular breakfast dish in Meghalaya prepared from powdered rice flour.
This steamed cake has a light, fluffy texture that makes it easy to digest and ideal for starting the day.
It is typically served with side dishes like spicy chutneys or vegetable curries that amplify its subtle taste.
The rice flour mixture is steamed until fully cooked to get soft cakes that are nutritious and delicious.
Soup alternative
Nakham Bitchi: Fermented soup alternative
Traditionally, Nakham bitchi consists of fermented ingredients but can be modified into vegetarian versions using local herbs and spices.
The substitute still retains authentic flavors by the process of careful ingredient selection.
It offers warmth on cold mornings when had with other regional specialties. One such specialty is sticky red hill-rice porridge called Dohneiiong.
Sticky treats
Sakin gata: Sticky rice treats
Sakin gata mainly comprises sticky, glutinous rice mixed with grated coconut and sugar syrup, turning into sweet treats commonly relished during festivals but also makes a lovely breakfast addition too!
These chewy morsels provide the perfect balance between textures and sweetness, which goes well with savory items in an average Meghalayan morning spread, making it a wholesome meal without overpowering your taste buds too early on in the day!