What to eat in Arunachal Pradesh: A list
Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state of India, serves a delectable range of nutritious breakfast options.
The traditional breakfasts here are highly influenced by the local culture and utilize native ingredients.
Not only do these meals energize your day, but they also bring you closer to the region's rich culinary heritage.
Here are five famous breakfast dishes from Arunachal Pradesh that you can try.
Noodle Delight
Thukpa: A hearty noodle soup
Thukpa is another popular noodle soup savored throughout Arunachal Pradesh.
Prepared with fresh veggies and spices, this dish can be both filling and comforting.
The broth is usually flavored with ginger, garlic, and local herbs, making for a warm start to the day.
Thukpa can be customized with different vegetables as per liking, making it a versatile breakfast option.
Fermented beverage
Apong: Traditional rice beer alternative
Traditionally, apong is known as a rice beverage in some cultures, but in its non-alcoholic version, it is an energizing fermented drink for breakfast in Arunachal Pradesh.
Prepared from fermented rice or millet grains, apong's distinct taste goes really well with many local delicacies.
It is packed with the nutrients and probiotics essential for digestion.
Porridge power
Zan: Millet porridge for energy
Zan is a simple but nutritious porridge made of mixing millet flour with water or milk until it thickens.
Usually served with side dishes like chutneys or pickles, zan is a great way to keep you energized all morning long, thanks to its high fiber content.
This dish is a testimony to how resourceful one can get by using locally available grains in daily meals.
Pancake perfection
Khura: Buckwheat pancakes
Khura are buckwheat pancakes that are often consumed for breakfast in Arunachal Pradesh.
These pancakes are earthy in flavor (thanks to buckwheat flour) and are generally topped with butter or honey.
Khura makes for an excellent gluten-free alternative, rich in protein and essential minerals such as magnesium.
Tea time treat
Po cha: Butter tea tradition
Po cha is butter tea traditionally consumed by various communities within Arunachal Pradesh during breakfast time or throughout cold days when warmth is needed most.
This creamy beverage combines tea leaves brewed together with butter (or ghee) and salt, resulting in a savory drink perfect alongside other regional foods mentioned above.