Adding exotic fruits to your vegetarian home-cooking can take your flavors up a notch, and give an unusual twist to your regular meals.

Not only do these fruits add pops of color, but their varied textures and tastes can make even the simplest of dishes culinary wonders.

From tangy to sweet, these fruits can jazz up salads, desserts, mains.

Here are five exotic fruits to lend zest to your vegetarian cooking expeditions.