5 exotic fruits you need to try
What's the story
Adding exotic fruits to your vegetarian home-cooking can take your flavors up a notch, and give an unusual twist to your regular meals.
Not only do these fruits add pops of color, but their varied textures and tastes can make even the simplest of dishes culinary wonders.
From tangy to sweet, these fruits can jazz up salads, desserts, mains.
Here are five exotic fruits to lend zest to your vegetarian cooking expeditions.
Dragon fruit
Dragon fruit: A visual delight
With its beautiful appearance, dragon fruit is a great addition to vegetarian meals. Its mildly sweet flavor complements salads and smoothies.
The flesh of the fruit is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, making it a healthy option for immunity boost.
In desserts or yogurt bowls, dragon fruit adds color and nutrition without overpowering other flavors.
Starfruit
Starfruit: A tangy twist
Starfruit is a unique combination of sweet and sour flavors, which can elevate various dishes.
This tropical fruit is frequently used in salads or as a garnish, due to its star-shaped slices.
Loaded with fiber and vitamin C, starfruit promotes digestive health while giving an exotic touch to your meals.
It goes well with both savory dishes, such as stir-fries, and sweet eats, such as fruit tarts.
Rambutan
Rambutan: Sweetness with texture
Rambutan's juicy sweetness makes it an excellent ingredient for desserts or snacks.
Its lychee-like taste pairs well with coconut milk-based dishes or tropical fruit salads.
Rambutan is high in vitamin C and iron, supporting overall health while providing a burst of flavor.
The texture of rambutan adds an interesting element when combined with other fruits or served on its own.
Mangosteen
Mangosteen: The queen of fruits
Often referred to as the queen of fruits, Mangosteen has an exquisite taste profile—a perfect balance between sweet and tangy notes.
The fruit enhances curries by adding depth without overpowering the flavors of spices.
It also works well in sorbets or jams, mostly because mangosteens are packed full of antioxidants, which promote skin health among other benefits too.
Passion fruit
Passion fruit: Aromatic flavor enhancer
Passion fruit, with its aromatic intensity and tartness, is perfect not just on its own but also mixed within sauces, dressings, and marinades.
It's packed with high levels of vitamins A and C, plus dietary fibers, making this small yet mighty fruit a powerhouse to aid digestion and boost immune system function.
Its unique flavor profile can elevate a wide range of dishes, sweet to savory.