Add flavor and protein to any dish with nutritional yeast
What's the story
Nutritional yeast is a versatile ingredient that can amp up the flavor of a number of dishes while giving them a protein boost.
Famous for its cheesy, nutty taste, it is a favorite of those looking for plant-based options.
This deactivated yeast is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy addition to meals.
It can be sprinkled on salads, stirred into soups, or used as a seasoning for popcorn and pasta dishes.
Vitamin boost
Rich source of B vitamins
Nutritional yeast also happens to be a great source of B vitamins, including B12, which are important for producing energy and keeping nerve cells healthy.
These vitamins are critical for converting food into energy and supporting brain health.
For anyone following plant-based diets, nutritional yeast provides an easy way to add these essential nutrients without the use of animal products.
Protein power
High protein content
With about eight grams of protein per two tablespoons serving, nutritional yeast provides a significant protein boost to meals.
This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products.
The complete protein profile of nutritional yeast includes all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.
Flavorful addition
Enhances flavor without extra calories
Nutritional yeast gives a savory umami flavor to dishes without adding any extra calories or sodium.
Its unique taste can replicate the richness of cheese in recipes like sauces or casseroles, while keeping them low-calorie and heart-healthy.
This makes it an excellent option for those watching their calorie intake but still wanting flavorful meals.
Cooking flexibility
Versatile culinary uses
The versatility of nutritional yeast makes it usable for different culinary applications.
You can sprinkle it over roasted vegetables or mix it into mashed potatoes for depth of flavor.
It also makes an excellent thickening agent in soups and stews because it absorbs the liquid quickly while improving the overall taste profile.