What's the story

Nutritional yeast is a versatile ingredient that can amp up the flavor of a number of dishes while giving them a protein boost.

Famous for its cheesy, nutty taste, it is a favorite of those looking for plant-based options.

This deactivated yeast is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy addition to meals.

It can be sprinkled on salads, stirred into soups, or used as a seasoning for popcorn and pasta dishes.