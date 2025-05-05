What's the story

Chlorophyll water has become the new darling of health enthusiasts.

This green elixir is nothing but water infused with chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants their green color.

From detoxification to better skin, the proponents claim it may have a range of benefits.

Although scientific evidence is still in the making, many are keen to add chlorophyll water to their everyday lives.

Here's all about it.