Discover the world's most charming libraries
What's the story
We all know that libraries have this unique charm that draws book lovers from all over the world.
These spaces not just have an endless collection of books but also a reading-reflecting environment.
From ancient structures to contemporary architectural marvels, you can find libraries in the most amazing forms, each with its own unique charm.
Here are some of the world's coziest libraries you must visit.
Baltimore Charm
'George Peabody Library' in Baltimore
The "George Peabody Library" in Baltimore is famous for its beautiful architecture and huge collection.
Referred to as the "Cathedral of Books," the library comprises of five tiers of cast-iron balconies with more than 300,000 volumes.
The design of the library makes it a calm place perfect for reading and exploring.
You can soak in both history and peace at this library.
Dublin's treasure
'Trinity College Library' in Dublin
Located in Dublin, the Trinity College Library features Ireland's one of the most famous manuscripts, the Book of Kells.
The Long Room, which contains more than 200,000 books, is especially stunning with its barrel-vaulted ceiling and marble busts dotting the aisles.
This library presents visitors an opportunity to soak into history, while also being at one of Europe's most iconic literary spaces.
Modern marvel
'Stuttgart City Library' in Germany
The "Stuttgart City Library" is hard to miss with its modern design and minimalist look.
Opened in 2011, the cube-shaped building features an all-white interior, making it a bright and inviting place for readers.
With its nine floors filled with literature and learning resources, it offers plenty of opportunities to discover contemporary architecture.
Mexico City's gem
'Biblioteca Vasconcelos' in Mexico City
The "Biblioteca Vasconcelos," located in Mexico City, is famous for its innovative design by architect Alberto Kalach.
The library features floating bookshelves suspended from steel beams within an expansive glass structure.
It is cushioned by lush gardens outside—a perfect blend between nature and literature.
Visitors here come seeking inspiration through reading or simply wish to admire architectural brilliance up, close and personal.
Seattle innovation
'Seattle Central Library' in Washington State
Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas and Joshua Prince-Ramus of the OMA/LMN Architects firm, the Seattle Central Library demonstrates innovative space utilization with bold geometric shapes seamlessly blended into meeting rooms or quiet corners.
Here, patrons can get lost among thousands upon thousands of available titles stacked within these walls.
It makes for another essential stop on any bibliophile's journey across continents, hunting world-class libraries worth visiting time and time again.