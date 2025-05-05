5 peaceful picnic spots in Scandinavian forests
Scandinavian forests provide the perfect backdrop for a peaceful picnic.
These shady places, replete with towering trees and gentle streams, are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Whether you're looking for solitude or a quiet place to enjoy with family, these forests have something special to offer.
Here are five unique spots across Scandinavia promising tranquility and natural beauty for your next picnic adventure.
Shoreline Retreat
Lake Vanern's secluded shores
Europe's third-largest lake, Lake Vanern in Sweden, has a lot of secluded spots along its shores.
The forested areas around the lake ensure you have plenty of shade and privacy, making it a great pick for a quiet picnic.
The sound of water lapping the shore will soothe your senses, as you revel in the beauty of nature.
It's the ideal spot to get away from it all and enjoy nature.
Forest pathways
Rold Skov's enchanting trails
Rold Skov in Denmark is one of the largest forests in the country and is famous for its magical trails through dense woodlands.
The forest has several hidden clearings where you can lay down a mat and enjoy a picnic in the lap of nature.
The well-marked trails make it easy to discover different parts of the forest and your ideal picnic spot.
It's perfect for hikers and loungers alike.
Park Serenity
Nuuksio National Park's quiet corners
Located near Helsinki, Finland, Nuuksio National Park is famous for its pristine lakes and diverse wildlife.
The park has several quiet corners where one can set up a peaceful picnic away from the crowd.
With over 80km of marked trails, you will have no trouble finding the perfect secluded spot to suit your preference.
The park even offers opportunities for birdwatching and enjoying Finland's natural beauty.
Wilderness Haven
Femundsmarka National Park's wilderness escape
If you want a true wilderness experience, head to Norway's Femundsmarka National Park.
The park features vast landscapes of forests and lakes, making it a perfect spot for a picnic.
Being a remote area, it's less frequented by tourists, giving you plenty of space to enjoy a tranquil picnic in the lap of untouched nature.
The park also houses various wildlife species, adding an element of adventure to your serene picnic.
Scenic overlook
Soderasen National Park's scenic views
Soderasen National Park in southern Sweden features dramatic cliffs and deep valleys blanketed with lush greenery.
There are several scenic overlooks within the park where you can enjoy panoramic views while relishing your picnic meal amidst stunning surroundings.
These vantage points offer breathtaking vistas that make any outdoor dining experience all the more enjoyable without compromising on peace or privacy.