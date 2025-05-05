What's the story

Scandinavian forests provide the perfect backdrop for a peaceful picnic.

These shady places, replete with towering trees and gentle streams, are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Whether you're looking for solitude or a quiet place to enjoy with family, these forests have something special to offer.

Here are five unique spots across Scandinavia promising tranquility and natural beauty for your next picnic adventure.