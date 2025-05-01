What's the story

Famous for its rich biodiversity and lush landscapes, Costa Rica also offers a thrilling experience to adventure lovers through its canopy tours.

These tours offer a unique vantage point of the country's rainforests, gliding through the treetops, and experiencing the vibrant ecosystem from a bird's-eye-view.

With several options scattered across regions, canopy tours in Costa Rica promise an unforgettable adventure to nature-explorers!