Treetop thrills: Explore Costa Rica's canopy tours
What's the story
Famous for its rich biodiversity and lush landscapes, Costa Rica also offers a thrilling experience to adventure lovers through its canopy tours.
These tours offer a unique vantage point of the country's rainforests, gliding through the treetops, and experiencing the vibrant ecosystem from a bird's-eye-view.
With several options scattered across regions, canopy tours in Costa Rica promise an unforgettable adventure to nature-explorers!
Monteverde
Monteverde Cloud Forest Adventure
Monteverde is among the most sought-after spots for canopy tours in Costa Rica. The cloud forest here offers a magical experience as you zip line through misty treetops.
The region is home to various species of birds and plants, making it a paradise for nature lovers.
The tour generally includes a number of zip lines and suspension bridges giving you stunning views of the forest below.
Arenal
Arenal Volcano National Park thrills
Another prime location for canopy tours is Arenal Volcano National Park.
Here, you can combine thrilling zip lines with stunning views of the active volcano and surrounding rainforest.
You can expect to soar over lush greenery, catching glimpses of wildlife like monkeys and sloths.
The park also offers hot springs in the vicinity, making for the perfect end to an adventurous day.
Manuel Antonio
Manuel Antonio's coastal views
Manuel Antonio offers the perfect mix of coastal beauty and rainforest adventure on its canopy tours.
Participants can take in spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean while zipping through thick jungle foliage.
This area is also known for its rich wildlife, including colorful butterflies and exotic birds, which adds an element of thrill to the tour.
Tips
Tips for first-time canopy tourists
For first-timers, wear comfortable clothes appropriate for outdoor excursions.
Closed-toe shoes are recommended for safety during zip lining excursions.
Book your tour in advance as it gets crowded during peak tourist seasons (December through April) when weather conditions are ideal (less rain) as compared to other months in Costa Rica's tropical climate zones.