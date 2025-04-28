What's the story

Mt. Fuji, Japan's iconic peak, presents breathtaking views, which attract globe trotters from all over the world.

Although popular trails can be crowded, there are lesser-known paths that offer equally stunning vistas without the hustle and bustle.

These secret trails give you a unique perspective of Mt. Fuji, and lets you experience its beauty in tranquility.

Here are some hidden gems for an off-the-beaten-path adventure with remarkable views of this majestic mountain.