5 historic villages in South America worth visiting
What's the story
South America is a treasure trove of cultures and histories, a lot of which are guarded by its lesser-known historic villages.
Preserving the past, these villages take you back in time with their traditional architecture, local crafts, and unique customs.
While the big cities steal the show, these hidden gems are worth an experience for those willing to get off the track.
Here are some of South America's unexplored historic villages worth discovering.
Colonia's allure
Colonia del Sacramento's timeless charm
Uruguay's Colonia del Sacramento is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its cobblestone streets and colonial-era architecture.
Established by the Portuguese in 1680, this village allows the visitors to explore its well-preserved historic quarter.
The mix of Spanish and Portuguese influences can be seen in the buildings and layout, which makes it a must-visit for history buffs.
Barichara's appeal
Barichara's stone streets
Often referred to as one of Colombia's most beautiful villages, Barichara is where you'd want to be if you are looking for a picturesque place that feels frozen in time.
Its stone streets and whitewashed buildings are a sight to behold.
Founded in 1705, Barichara has retained its colonial charm, with very few modern alterations.
You can also enjoy local crafts such as handmade paper products.
Cachi's splendor
Cachi's Andean beauty
Nestled in Argentina's Calchaqui Valleys, Cachi also offers stunning views of the Andes Mountains along with its historical allure.
The village has adobe houses with red-tiled roofs that reflect traditional Andean architecture.
The nearby archaeological sites add another layer of interest for those keen on exploring ancient cultures.
Paraty's heritage
Paraty's colonial legacy
Situated between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Paraty is famous for its well-preserved colonial center from the 17th century, when it was a major port during Brazil's gold rush period.
The pedestrian-only streets make it easy for visitors to get lost in the midst of colorful facades and devour local cuisine at charming eateries dotted around town.
Villa de Leyva's essence
Villa de Leyva's historical significance
Villa de Leyva is one of Colombia's most illustrious historical towns. It features a vast main square, with colonial structures over four centuries old.
They were built when Spanish colonizers founded it. They looked for respite from tropical diseases prevalent elsewhere in their empire during that era.
Its annual festivals celebrate different aspects of Colombian culture. Both locals and tourists flock to experience the vivacity themselves.