Paragliding over the Swiss Alps: How to get started
What's the story
What better way to enjoy breathtaking views than by learning a new skill? Paragliding over the Swiss Alps!
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced flyer, these courses provide you with comprehensive training in the stunning alpine setting.
You will gain practical flying skills, understand safety protocols, and enjoy the thrill of soaring above picturesque landscapes.
Basic courses
Beginner-friendly training programs
For beginners in paragliding, basic courses introduce the sport with an emphasis on safety and basic techniques.
These programs usually comprise ground handling sessions, tandem flights with instructors, and solo flights under supervision.
Participants get to learn about handling equipment, take-off procedures, and landing techniques.
The idea is to instill confidence in new flyers while ensuring they know the basic safety measures.
Advanced courses
Advanced techniques for experienced flyers
Once you gain experience, you can take advanced courses to hone your skills with more complicated flying techniques.
These programs include thermal flying, cross-country navigation, and advanced maneuvers.
Your instructor will guide you how to optimize your flight paths and improve your control in various weather conditions.
This level of training is perfect for those looking to push themselves and explore difficult aspects of paragliding.
Safety protocols
Safety measures in alpine conditions
Safety is of utmost priority when it comes to paragliding over mountains like the Swiss Alps.
Course highlights include understanding weather patterns in alpine regions and how they affect flying conditions.
Participants are trained for emergencies, such as how to deal with sudden changes in wind/altitude.
Instructors ensure that all equipment is up to standards before every flight.
Selection tips
Choosing the right course for you
Ultimately, the right paragliding course for you will depend on your experience level and what you hope to achieve.
Beginners should look for programs that offer comprehensive introductory lessons with plenty of instructor support.
More experienced flyers might seek out specialized courses focusing on advanced techniques or specific types of flying experiences like cross-country trips or acrobatics training.