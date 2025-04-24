What's the story

While cartwheeling is often perceived to be a fun thing for kids, it has so much more to offer that might surprise you.

From improving physical fitness to boosting mind, this simple gymnastic move can do wonders for you, in ways you wouldn't have imagined.

Be it a novice or an expert gymnast, cartwheeling can benefit everyone.

Here, we list five surprising benefits of cartwheeling beyond fun!