Cartwheeling: Surprising ways it boosts your health
What's the story
While cartwheeling is often perceived to be a fun thing for kids, it has so much more to offer that might surprise you.
From improving physical fitness to boosting mind, this simple gymnastic move can do wonders for you, in ways you wouldn't have imagined.
Be it a novice or an expert gymnast, cartwheeling can benefit everyone.
Here, we list five surprising benefits of cartwheeling beyond fun!
Coordination boost
Enhances coordination and balance
Cartwheeling also involves coordinating multiple body parts at once, which helps improve your overall balance and coordination.
As you practice this movement, your brain learns to coordinate different muscle groups efficiently.
This improved coordination can reflect in your performance in other physical activities and even daily tasks.
Core Power
Strengthens core muscles
Performing a cartwheel works your core muscles to a great extent, giving your abs a killer workout.
The twisting motion of a cartwheel activates these muscles, making you stronger over time.
A strong core is important for maintaining a good posture and preventing injuries when you engage in other exercises.
Flexibility gain
Increases flexibility
Regularly practicing cartwheels can also contribute to improved flexibility in the arms, legs, and back.
The stretching involved in reaching out with your hands and extending your legs helps lengthen your muscles gradually.
Increased flexibility not only enhances athletic performance but also reduces the risk of strains or sprains.
Confidence lift
Boosts confidence levels
Doing a perfect cartwheel can do wonders for your self-esteem as nothing beats the feeling of having accomplished something tangible.
This skill requires practice and determination, but the confidence you gain with every successful cartwheel can seep into other spheres of your life.
As you get better at cartwheeling, you can see a difference in your overall confidence. This progress not only helps with physical activities but also improves various aspects of your life.
Heart health
Provides cardiovascular benefits
Like any other aerobic activity, cartwheeling raises your heart rate, making it beneficial for your cardiovascular health when practiced regularly.
Such exercises boost circulation and help increase your stamina with time.
Including some cartwheels in your exercise routine can be a fun way to keep your heart healthy without requiring any specialized equipment or facilities.