5 must-visit herbal markets around the world
What's the story
Herbal markets around the world give a rare insight into ancient medicine and natural cures.
Usually hidden in busy cities or far-off small towns, these markets are a treasure trove of herbs, spices, and plants used since centuries.
Venturing into these hidden gems can be an eye-opening experience for anyone keen on alternative medicine and holistic healing.
Here are some of the top hidden herbal markets across the globe that you must explore.
Turkish treasures
Istanbul's Spice Bazaar
The Spice Bazaar in Istanbul is another lively market that is full of aromatic herbs and spices.
Locally known as Misir Carsisi, it offers a plethora of herbal products used in traditional Turkish medicine. You can find everything from dried flowers to medicinal teas.
The market isn't just a place to buy herbs, but also learn about their uses from expert vendors.
Moroccan marvels
Marrakech's Souk El Khemis
In Marrakech, you cannot miss the well-known Souk El Khemis, but you can head to this lesser-known market to find an array of herbal remedies.
This bustling souk gives access to an assortment of Moroccan herbs famous for their healing properties.
From saffron to argan oil, visitors can find natural products that have been part of Moroccan culture for generations.
The market also shows how these herbs are integrated into daily life.
Thai traditions
Bangkok's Chatuchak Market
Chatuchak Market in Bangkok is one of the largest weekend markets in the world. It features sections dedicated to herbal products.
Thai traditional medicine is heavily dependent on natural ingredients available here, such as lemongrass and ginger root.
Chatuchak vendors give you information on how these herbs are employed in Thai wellness practices. This makes it an educational stop for those interested in holistic health.
Ecuadorian essentials
Quito's Mercado Artesanal La Mariscal
Mercado Artesanal La Mariscal in Quito displays several indigenous Ecuadorian herbs that local communities use for medicinal purposes.
The plants you can find at the market (such as chamomile and eucalyptus) are essential to Andean healing traditions.
You can interact with the vendors who explain the cultural significance and uses of these natural remedies.
Indian insights
Delhi's Khari Baoli market
Asia's largest spice market, Khari Baoli Market in Delhi, has sections dedicated to herbal products key to Ayurvedic practices.
Here, you'd come across the richest selection, from turmeric powder (thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties), to other Ayurvedic staples like ashwagandha root powder or neem leaves powder.
They have been used in Indian wellness systems for ages, giving you a glimpse into ancient healing methods that still work (no modern intervention required, whatsoever).