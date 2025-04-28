This breathing technique helps release stress (and it actually works!)
What's the story
Diaphragmatic breathing, or simply deep breathing, is a simple but effective technique to eliminate stress.
It involves engaging the diaphragm fully while inhaling and exhaling, which can help calm your mind as well as body.
This method is beginner-friendly and can be practiced almost anywhere.
By focusing on your breath, you can easily reach a state of relaxation that may enhance well-being.
Basics
Understanding diaphragmatic breathing
As the name suggests, diaphragmatic breathing asks you to breathe deeply into your abdomen (not shallowly into your chest).
To practice, first, sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Inhale slowly through your nose (so your stomach pushes against your hand) and keep the chest still.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips.
Advantages
Benefits of deep breathing
Regular practice of diaphragmatic breathing can significantly reduce anxiety levels, enhance concentration, and improve sleep quality.
This technique activates body's relaxation response, leading to a lower heart rate and blood pressure.
Further, it gradually increases lung capacity, contributing to better respiratory health over time.
These benefits are essential for maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Routine
Practicing consistency
To reap maximum benefits from diaphragmatic breathing, consistency is the key.
Dedicate five to ten minutes daily for practice in a quiet setting, away from distractions.
Slowly increase this time as you become more comfortable with the technique.
Regular practice will make it easier for you to use this method in stressful situations.
Awareness
Incorporating mindfulness
Combining diaphragmatic breathing with mindfulness can make it even more effective in reducing stress.
Focus entirely on each breath without judgment or getting distracted during practice sessions.
Observe how each inhale fills your lungs and how each exhale releases tension from your body.
This mindful approach encourages greater awareness of both physical sensations and emotional states.