Island hopping in Europe: Must-visit spots
What's the story
Europe's secret islands are perfect for unique adventure experiences away from the usual tourist spots.
These hidden gems provide opportunities for exploration, relaxation, and cultural immersion.
From hiking trails to serene beaches, these islands promise a variety of activities for every traveler.
Discovering these lesser-known destinations can lead to unforgettable memories and stories to share.
Volcanic wonders
Explore the Azores' volcanic landscapes
The Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic, is famous for its volcanic landscapes. One can hike through the lush greenery and explore craters and hot springs.
The islands give a glimpse of geothermal activity up close. Whale watching is another popular activity here, as several species frequent the waters around the islands.
Coastal beauty
Discover Sardinia's pristine beaches
Sardinia is home to some of Europe's most stunning beaches with crystal clear waters and white sands. The island is also known for a number of water sports such as snorkeling and sailing.
Inland, tourists can visit ancient ruins and traditional villages that reflect Sardinian culture.
The combination of pristine nature and rich culture makes Sardinia an unmissable destination.
Tranquil retreat
Unwind on Croatia's Vis Island
If you are looking for a peaceful escape, Vis Island in Croatia is the place to be. With its pristine nature and quiet beaches, the island ensures solitude.
Famous for its vineyards and olive groves, Vis Island gives a taste of local life, away from the bustling cities.
Hiking trails leading to stunning viewpoints or relaxing by the sea in secluded coves, you can do it all.
Highland adventures
Adventure awaits on Scotland's Skye island
Skye Island in Scotland has gained fame for its rugged landscapes, with mountains, cliffs, and waterfalls.
The outdoor enthusiasts can go on hiking routes like the Quiraing or Old Man of Storr and take in the breathtaking views of the Highlands.
There are also opportunities for wildlife spotting, such as seals along the island's coastline.