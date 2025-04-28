BookMyForex launches global forex card with no cross-currency fees
What's the story
BookMyForex, a platform for foreign exchange services, has launched the Global Forex Card. The card has been specifically designed to meet the needs of international travelers and students.
Denominated in US dollars, it is accepted in over 200 countries and comes with features to minimize foreign exchange costs.
The card offers benefits like zero cross-currency fees and no ATM withdrawal charges.
Additional benefits
Up to 2% cashback is offered
The Global Forex Card also offers users up to 2% cashback. This is done by enabling users to buy foreign exchange at rates up to 2% lower than the interbank rate.
The maximum cashback that can be availed is ₹7,500.
BookMyForex Founder and CEO Sudarshan Motwani emphasized the card's ability to provide a more transparent and cost-effective solution for handling foreign exchange during international travel.
Transparency assured
No hidden costs or annual fees
The Global Forex Card promises true zero markup, providing transparent forex rates without any hidden conversion costs.
It also features a lifetime free card, which means no charges for card issuance, reloads, or annual fees.
Additionally, the card can be used by students to make tuition payments without any additional charges.
Ordering process
How to get the Global Forex Card?
The Global Forex Card can be ordered via the BookMyForex website or mobile app, with same-day delivery for orders placed before 1pm on weekdays.
The company provides a variety of services, including forex cards, international money transfers, and currency exchange, via its online platform.
This new card would be especially useful for students, professionals, and travelers going to destinations where cross-currency fees are usually a concern.