What's the story

Gold, a symbol of prosperity, has witnessed a massive price jump in India since Akshaya Tritiya in 2015.

According to online trading platform Ventura, gold's cost has risen by over 200% since then. Back then, the price was around ₹26,936 per 10g for 24K purity.

Now, as we near Akshaya Tritiya 2025 (April 30), the price of gold is trading between ₹94,000 and ₹95,000 per 10g.