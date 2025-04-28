Bought gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2015? Prices up 200% now
What's the story
Gold, a symbol of prosperity, has witnessed a massive price jump in India since Akshaya Tritiya in 2015.
According to online trading platform Ventura, gold's cost has risen by over 200% since then. Back then, the price was around ₹26,936 per 10g for 24K purity.
Now, as we near Akshaya Tritiya 2025 (April 30), the price of gold is trading between ₹94,000 and ₹95,000 per 10g.
Yearly analysis
Gold's annual performance around Akshaya Tritiya
Gold has often delivered strong returns around Akshaya Tritiya, though not consistently.
In 2016, the price surged to ₹29,805 per 10g with an annual return of 11%. However, in 2017 it fell slightly to ₹28,873 per 10g with a -3% return.
The trend continued in the following years with fluctuations and mixed returns.
By 2025, gold was priced at ₹95,900 (current), marking a significant YoY return of ~31%.
Festival significance
Akshaya Tritiya: A day for investments
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day for new beginnings, financial investments, and gold purchases.
In South India, which accounts for 40% of India's gold demand during this period, buying gold is inextricably tied to the festival.
The Tithi this year starts on April 29 at 5:31pm and ends on April 30 at 2:12pm.
The Puja Muhurat is on April 30 from 5:40am to 12:18pm.
Market trends
Changing consumer preferences
Despite record-high gold prices, Ventura predicts sales volume may fall by 10-20% this year. However, revenues are expected to remain stable due to higher ticket sizes.
"People certainly choose to invest in gold for appreciation, flexibility, liquidity, and quality," Ventura said.
More buyers are opting for gold bars, coins and digital gold over jewelry. Investment options such as bars and coins have outperformed jewelry and ETFs in terms of returns.
Price forecast
Future gold prices: Predictions and possibilities
Ventura predicts that if geopolitical tensions rise or global economic conditions worsen, gold prices might rally to ₹1,01,000-₹1,04,000 per 10g by next Akshaya Tritiya (April 19, 2026).
However, if the US economy strengthens or Fed rate cuts get delayed, gold might correct and fall back to ₹87,000-₹90,000 per 10g levels.
Until December 2025, Ventura expects gold to oscillate between ₹86,000 and ₹96,000 per 10g.