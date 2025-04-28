What's the story

SML Isuzu Ltd's shares have plummeted by 10% today. It is now trading at ₹1,596.10 per stock on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The fall was prompted by Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) recent announcement of its acquisition plans for the company.

The leading passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer announced in an exchange filing that it plans to acquire a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu, for ₹555 crore.