What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a spectacular rally on Monday, with the Sensex crossing the 80,250 mark and the Nifty50 surging by 300 points.

At the time of writing, Sensex was up by nearly 1,100 points, while the Nifty was trading above 24,330.

The rally was largely led by strong earnings from Reliance Industries and positive cues from Asian markets.

Despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, most sectors traded positively, led by PSU Banks and Oil & Gas.